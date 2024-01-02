Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $386.25. The stock had a trading volume of 420,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.