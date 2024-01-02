Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 2.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in News by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in News by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in News by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in News by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 55,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on News
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
