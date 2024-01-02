WD Rutherford LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.93. 578,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,600. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

