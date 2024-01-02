McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lessened by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 1.6 %

MCK traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,702. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.39. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.