WD Rutherford LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.31. 214,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,520. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

