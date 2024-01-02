Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after buying an additional 164,682 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 69,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

