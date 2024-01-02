1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 30,234 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,077. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

