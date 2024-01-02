Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $189,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. 838,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

