WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.18. 2,264,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,877. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,195.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

