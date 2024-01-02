WD Rutherford LLC Sells 593 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $21.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $685.33. The stock had a trading volume of 466,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,407. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

