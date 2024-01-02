FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $290.13 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $291.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

