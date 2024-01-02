Contrasting Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A RealReal -32.78% N/A -28.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Salvatore Ferragamo and RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A RealReal 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

RealReal has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.50%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and RealReal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 15.22 RealReal $603.49 million 0.34 -$196.45 million ($1.85) -1.08

Salvatore Ferragamo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

