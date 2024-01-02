FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.98.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

