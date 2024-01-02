Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

