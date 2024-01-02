Financial Consulate Inc. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

VTIP stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

