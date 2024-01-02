tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $116.44 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 273.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.30998739 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,872,173.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.