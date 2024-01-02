Hasbro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,122 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,317 put options.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.03. 618,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,613. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.