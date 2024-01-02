Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expands By 10.9%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Carriage Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,580. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $757,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carriage Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

