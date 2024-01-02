Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.59 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and $5,201.29 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.1456455 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,261.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

