Investors Buy Large Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,453% compared to the typical volume of 455 call options.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Ouster stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 386,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,610. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 108.51% and a negative net margin of 540.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
