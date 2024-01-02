First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First US Bancshares stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.07. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

