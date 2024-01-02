Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 994,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AVNS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. 45,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
