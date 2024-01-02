Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 994,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,951,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. 45,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

