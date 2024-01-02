Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Grows By 10.6%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

KRG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 767,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 564.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

