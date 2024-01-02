Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 33.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 242.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

