Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE KMB traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 355,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,940. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.