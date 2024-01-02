Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 202,936 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 987,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,763. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.