Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $108.30. 1,376,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

