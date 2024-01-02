Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New $16.71 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,713,000. ONEOK accounts for about 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.06% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 55.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 251,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 206,603 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 517,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 646,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

