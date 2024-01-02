Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $17.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.65. 896,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

