Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $232.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,518. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.