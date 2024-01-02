Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $347.19 and a one year high of $438.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

