Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 131,110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.84. 2,464,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

