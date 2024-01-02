Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Triumph Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.04. 31,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,940. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

