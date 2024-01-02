Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 517 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

