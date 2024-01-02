The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.