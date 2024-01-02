Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 925 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 157,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

