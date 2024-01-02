Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after purchasing an additional 301,541 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 783,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 69,507 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC remained flat at $25.53 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 818,500 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

