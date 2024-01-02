Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS remained flat at $59.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 117,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,839. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

