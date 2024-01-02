VeraBank N.A. Buys 10,985 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,131,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

