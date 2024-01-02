Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 90,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.