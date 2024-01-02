Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $42.87 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 46.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,750. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

