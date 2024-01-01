Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 41.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 131,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,489. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.