Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after buying an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after buying an additional 2,625,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $391,679,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.4 %

BAM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

