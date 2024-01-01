Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 24.2%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

AVT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Avnet has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

