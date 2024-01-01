Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 725,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

