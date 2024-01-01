Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.20. The company had a trading volume of 336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,817. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

