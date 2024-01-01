Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 674,080 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.