Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,509. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

