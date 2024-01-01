Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,615. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

