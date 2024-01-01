Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 448,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 363,792 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 744.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 282,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 249,408 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 136,796 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 521,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,116. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

